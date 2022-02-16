3-Time Olympic Medalist Nick Goepper Once Held A Twitter Contest to Find a Date

Dating can be hard, even for Olympians. Even if they've won a medal.

Just ask Nick Goepper, who on Tuesday won his third Olympic medal in the men's freeski slopestyle event. He finished with a silver medal, behind teammate Alex Hall, who walked away with the gold for Team USA.

Goepper also won a silver medal in the event in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, and a bronze in Sochi in 2014.

It was during those 2014 Games that a then-single Goepper went to Twitter to see if there were any women who would like to go on a "Dream Date" with him, as he announced the contest on Valentine's Day.

The basic rules of the contest were quite simple: just be creative in finding a way to catch Gopper's attention on social media, and include the hashtag #iwanttodatenick. And boy, were there a lot of entries.

Single ladies! Go on a dream date with me after the Olympics! Details below. @usweekly http://t.co/yKwUXrMSj3 pic.twitter.com/ccHSicOGqO — Nick Goepper (@NickGoepper) February 14, 2014

Many photoshopped themselves into photos with the Olympian, while others actually had photos with him that they used. Goepper said he was judging based on creativity, so many had fun with the idea.

He did ultimately pick a winner, going on a date with a woman who was a college senior at the time who submitted a video on YouTube that he liked. The pair had a fun-filled weekend in New York City, going to a Broadway show, Rangers and Mets games, Central Park and a couple of well-known restaurants, like Empire Steak house and Buca di Beppo.

And while the contest winner said that she and Goepper planned to stay in touch and possibly meet up again, it doesn't appear the contest led to true love.

Fortunately for Goepper, it seems he found love on his own, no contest needed. He has been married to his wife, Lizzy, since 2019, after meeting her at the 2016 X Games in Aspen.