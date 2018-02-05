Eagles Fly Home: Super Bowl Champs Arrive in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles brought the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Shouts and screams could be heard coming through a chain link fence where hundreds of fans waited for the team to arrive.

A chorus of cheering erupted when Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie held up the trophy for all to see, eventually passing it to head coach Doug Pederson.

Even the players could be seen shouting and celebrating with the crowd, thanking everyone for their support throughout the season.

The Eagles will now board buses to the NovaCare Complex in South Philly. Portions of Interstate 95 and Broad Street are closed to allow the team's caravan to pass.

The city is preparing a victory parade for Thursday. And they've officially closed all schools so students, teachers and families can celebrate Philadelphia's first-ever Super Bowl win.

