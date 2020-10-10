Coronavirus

Trump Makes 1st Public Appearance Since His Hospital Stay

By Jonathan Lemire

US President Donald Trump speaks about law and order to supporters from the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus. The White House has refused to declare that he is no longer contagious, and the gathering of hundreds of people on the South Lawn went ahead despite the guidance of public health officials.

Trump delivered an address on his support for law enforcement from Blue Room balcony to a friendly crowd. The president wore a mask as he walked for the speech but took it off to make his remarks. He received an enthusiastic response from his supporters.

“I’m feeling great,” said Trump, who said he was thankful for their good wishes and prayers as he recovered.

Trump is also priming for a Florida rally on Monday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

