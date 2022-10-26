The future of the country’s democracy, the economy and abortion are the top issues for readers of the NBC Owned Television Stations who responded to a survey about the upcoming midterm elections.

We asked you what was most important to you as a voter, and here’s what you said.

Overall, 31% of you picked the future of democracy from among 14 choices. Another 26% named the economy, while for 17% the number one concern was abortion. Other issues, among them crime, immigration, gun policy and climate change, got votes from 5% or fewer of you.

Democrats were most worried about the future of democracy and abortion. For Republicans, the results were flipped, with the economy overwhelmingly the top concern. Inflation topped 8% in September as the prices for food, energy and housing increased sharply.

Some recent polls show inflation and the economy taking the lead as the most dominant concerns for voters.

An NBC News poll on Sept. 19 found Democrats and Republicans focused on very different issues. Republicans were favored on economic and border concerns, while Democrats led on abortion rights and health care.

The county’s extreme polarization continued to be evident in a national NBC News poll released Oct. 23. It found that 80% of Democrats and Republicans thought the other side posed a threat that would destroy America if left unchecked. The poll also showed high enthusiasm for the elections, with a majority of registered voters saying it was “more important” to them than past ones.

As for the NBC Local survey, more Democrats wrote in than Republicans or independents. You were mostly older, in the 41 to 60 ages bracket and 60 plus.

Some of you wrote a few comments about why you picked the concerns that you did.

“I worry about the eroding rights of all citizens signified by the abortion issue stripping my rights to control my body. This issue is but a ripple of the many rights and freedoms the GOP intends to destroy.”

San Francisco Bay area. Democrat. Age, 41-60.

“I feel strongly about the rise in crime in this state and across the country. Police officers have their hands tied when it comes to enforcing the laws and when they are able to the court systems allow the repeat offenders back out and they continue to commit more crimes. Hard working individuals should not have to worry about their vehicles or other personal items being stolen on a nightly basis.”

Connecticut. Republican. Age, 26-40.

“It is difficult to pick a “most important” issue right now. Anthropomorphic climate change is an existential threat yet we have a major political party dead set on denying it despite over a century of research on the subject. What’s more, this same party seems determined to gaslight the nation about an attempted coup while preparing other means to override popular consent.



Climate change is the most important issue, but nothing can be done unless democracy is saved which means opposing Republicans at every turn.”

Connecticut. Independent. Age, 41-60.

“It seems that Republicans, more and more, only care about freedom and equal rights for people who are just like them. America is a diverse country with many beliefs and versions of freedom. All should be able to pursue their own freedom without fear. Instead, Republicans want to force the country into a Reagan-esque mold of themselves.”

Dallas–Fort Worth area. Democrat. Age, 26-40.

“Failed democrat policies. They restrict the rights and freedoms of the working class (see smash and grabs). Rural communities aren’t represented. Taxes are out of control. Most restrictive gun laws that only apply to citizens that follow the laws. Ridiculous environmental policy that leads to electric car mandates, no water storage plans in record drought and raging wildfires due to poor forest management/ policy. The handling of Covid, lockdowns, businesses shut down, hypocrisy from leaders not wearing masks/dining out, endless state of emergency, vax mandates. The list goes on and on…”

San Francisco Bay area. Republican. Age, 26-40.

“USA's economic climate - price of everything, taxes on everything. Our social security checks only get us through half the month now, instead of most of the month.”

Connecticut. Independent. Age, 60+

*Survey responses were edited slightly for typos and readability.

Edited by Emilie Mutert.