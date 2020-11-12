Rep. Max Rose Concedes Defeat in Staten Island Congressional Race

Rep. Max Rose conceded to Nicole Malliotakis on Thursday, acknowledging defeat in his bid to be the rare second-term Democrat representing Staten Island in Congress.

Malliotakis, a long-time member of the state Assembly who mounted an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2017, had a commanding 16-point lead over Rose after election day.

Rose, in a statement Thursday, said absentee ballots were likely to narrow that gap considerably, but not enough to win.

"I have called to congratulate Congresswoman-elect Malliotakis on her win and concede the race. I promise every resident of the 11th Congressional District that we will ensure a smooth transition," Rose said.

Rose won an upset victory in 2018, but faced an uphill battle to become the first Democrat in decades to win a second term representing Staten Island.