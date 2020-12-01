AOC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Raises $240K For Charities While Livestreaming Video Game

AOC, who recently won re-election in her New York City district, played “Among Us” on a Twitch livestream with a member of Parliament in Canada

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It was gaming for a good cause.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised $240,000 for six organizations that provide services in her New York City congressional district over the weekend, with most of it coming in during a 5-hour livestream when she was playing an online game.

Ocasio-Cortez played “Among Us” on a Twitch livestream with Jagmeet Singh, a member of Parliament in Canada. During those five hours, her fundraiser brought in $208,000.

It was the second time Ocasio-Cortez, whose 14th Congressional District covers parts of Queens and the Bronx, has been part of an “Among Us” livestream. The first was with Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in October in support of get out of the vote efforts.

