NJ Town Mayor Admits to Getting Drunk, Taking Off Pants and Passing Out at Party

A New Jersey mayor is facing criticism and calls for him to resign after he admitted to getting drunk and taking off his pants at a party before passing out in an employee’s bed.

Mahwah mayor John Roth confirmed in a NorthJersey.com article that he was at a house party thrown by a town worker, where he became intoxicated. At some point during drunken revelry, Roth went upstairs, took off his pants and crawled into an empty bed to fall asleep, he said.

After news of the incident came out, an anonymous letter signed by “concerned employees of the Township of Mahwah” began circulating, demanding mayor issue a public apology to town employees.

Roth was elected in 2018. His constituents were divided on what transpired, with some calling it “disgraceful” while others thought the mayor made a responsible decision to not drive.

“I think it is disgusting to go to a party with town employees get so drunk that you go upstairs to somebody else’s bedroom and you take off your pants,” one woman said.

Tom Vitulano supported Roth, saying he thinks he’s a great mayor and “if the election was today, I would vote for him.”

When contacted multiple times by NBC New York, Roth refused to comment.