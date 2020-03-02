Klobuchar to End Presidential Campaign, Plans to Endorse Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, NBC News and The Associated Press reported.

Klobuchar's campaign told NBC News the Minnesota senator is headed to Texas to join Biden at a rally in Dallas Monday night. She had been facing mounting pressure to drop out of the race after failing to win any delegates in the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

The announcement comes a day after Klobuchar canceled a rally in her home state Sunday after protesters took over the stage shouting for her to drop out of the race over the case of a black teen sentenced to life in prison while she was the county's top prosecutor.

Klobuchar was scheduled to speak at St. Louis Park High School in suburban Minneapolis ahead of Tuesday's Minnesota primary, which she is fighting to win and notch her first victory. But dozens of protesters entered the gymnasium, raised signs and chanted “black lives matter” and “Myon,” a reference to Myon Burrell, who was convicted of the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards.

Here is what Amy Klobuchar talked about at the NBC News/MSNBC Democratic debate in Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020.

Klobuchar had struggled to win support from black voters, a major problem for her campaign as she seeks the Democratic nomination. Her best finish in the first four contests was in New Hampshire, an overwhelmingly white state where she came in third. In both Nevada and South Carolina she trailed far behind the front-runners, failing to win a single delegate.

She had rejected suggestions she drop out of the race, saying she planned to compete at least through the upcoming Super Tuesday contests, when 14 states will vote and about one-third of delegates will be up for grabs.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.