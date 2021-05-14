Cuomo Under Fire

Cuomo on Allegations: ‘Harassment Is Not Making Someone Feel Uncomfortable'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday pushed back against allegations that he sexually harassed a staffer by suggesting harassment is in the ear of the listener and the intentions of the alleged harasser.

“Harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable — that is not harassment. If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That’s you feeling uncomfortable,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo has been hit with over a half-dozen sexual harassment allegations from different women, including staffers, since March. The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately, but acknowledged that he may have acted in ways that made people feel uncomfortable. He initially said that was unintentional and apologized, but has more recently said he'd done nothing wrong.

Cuomo has said repeatedly he will not resign, despite calls for him to step down from the bulk of New York's congressional delegation and dozens of state legislators.

Copyright NBC New York

