Biden, Harris to Speak From Lincoln Memorial About Lives Lost to COVID-19

Flags are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP

On the eve of their inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will speak Tuesday at the Lincoln Memorial's reflecting pool in Washington, D.C., to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

Their remarks around 5:30 p.m. will come a day before they'll be sworn into office at noon ET on the west front of the U.S. Capitol.

The Biden administration’s biggest challenge will be addressing the coronavirus pandemic during its worst period and trying to distribute vaccines nationwide. The president-elect laid out a comprehensive plan last week to get shots in the arms of people to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

