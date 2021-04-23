Decision 2021

Andrew Yang Loses Endorsement of LGBTQ Group Over ‘Tokenizing' Remarks

Mike Segar | Reuters

Andrew Yang, the former Democratic 2020 presidential contender who is running to be the next mayor of New York City, is facing backlash over his policies and lost the endorsement of a prominent LGBTQ political group Thursday.

In an interview with the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, one of the influential LGBTQ political groups in the city, Wednesday night, Yang offended the members with his remarks, NBC News reports.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It was like he never met a gay person his life even though he kept reminding us people on his staff were gay,” filmmaker Harris Doran, who attended the endorsement meeting as a member, told NBC News on Thursday. “It was like tokenizing us.”

Local

New York City Schools 8 hours ago

Ex-NYC Schools Chancellor Fined for Taking Wife to See ‘Hamilton' on DOE Discount

Capitol Riot 6 hours ago

NY Man Arrested After Posting on Dating App That He Did ‘Storm the Capitol' During Riot

By late Thursday night, the Yang campaign had not responded to a request for comment from NBC News.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Decision 2021Andrew Yang
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us