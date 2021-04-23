Andrew Yang Loses Endorsement of LGBTQ Group Over ‘Tokenizing' Remarks

Andrew Yang, the former Democratic 2020 presidential contender who is running to be the next mayor of New York City, is facing backlash over his policies and lost the endorsement of a prominent LGBTQ political group Thursday.

In an interview with the Stonewall Democratic Club of New York City, one of the influential LGBTQ political groups in the city, Wednesday night, Yang offended the members with his remarks, NBC News reports.

“It was like he never met a gay person his life even though he kept reminding us people on his staff were gay,” filmmaker Harris Doran, who attended the endorsement meeting as a member, told NBC News on Thursday. “It was like tokenizing us.”

By late Thursday night, the Yang campaign had not responded to a request for comment from NBC News.

