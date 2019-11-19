Vindman Corrects Nunes: 'Ranking Member, It's Lieutenant Colonel ' - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Top Aides Testify in Impeachment Hearings
logo_nyc_2x

    Vindman Corrects Nunes: 'Ranking Member, It's Lieutenant Colonel '

      processing...

      NEWSLETTERS

      Privacy policy | More Newsletters
      Connect With Us
      AdChoices

      Advertise with us