President Donald Trump's new pick to run the CIA, Gina Haspel, is a career officer who ran a prison in Thailand where suspected terrorists were waterboarded. She would be the first woman to head the agency.

Haspel, who was named the CIA's deputy director in February 2017, briefly was in charge of a secret prison where accused terrorists Abu Zubayadah and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri were waterboarded in 2002, The Associated Press has reported. She also helped to destroy the CIA's waterboarding videos, an order that resulted in a long Justice Department investigation that ended without charges.

She served as chief of station at several CIA outposts abroad, and held top senior leaderships in Washington, D.C., including deputy director of the National Clandestine Service and deputy director of the National Clandestine Service of Foreign Intelligence and Covert Action.

Trump has supported the harsh interrogation technique that simulates drowning.

Haspel, who joined the agency in 1985, would need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. She would replace Mike Pompeo, who would become secreatry of state.

"After 30 years as an officer of the Central Intelligence Agency, it has been my honor to serve as its deputy director alongside Mike Pompeo for the past year," she said in a statement. "I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in me, to be nominated to be the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency. If confirmed, I look forward to providing President Trump the outstanding intelligence support he has grown to expect during his first year in office."

A former CIA director, John Brennan, praised Haspel's competence and integrity and told MSNBC that there was tremendous respect for within the ranks. He acknowleged that she was involved in a very controversial program, a role that he predicted would receive close scrutiny during her confirmation process, but said that he thought she deserved the chance to take the helm at the CIA.

Asked if he would vouch for her, he said, "I vouch for her capabilities, her experience, her expertise, and I do have confidence that she will carry out the duties of director well. I just hope that in this administration where it seems as though loyalty seems to be the highest priority, that Gina Haspel speaks truth to power and represents the CIA in a apolitical, nonpartisan and honest and objective way."

Some Democrats, the ACLU and other civil rights advocates objected when she was named deputy director last year.

"I am especially concerned by reports that this individual was involved in the unauthorized destruction of CIA interrogation videotapes, which documented the CIA's use of torture against two CIA detainees," Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wrote in a letter to Pompeo at the time.



