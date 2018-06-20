President Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to temporarily stop the practice of separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The order maintains the administration’s zero-tolerance prosecution policy for those crossing into the U.S. illegally. The executive order may present new legal challenges as it goes against an established legal ruling.

The executive order President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday may put an end to separation of families, but it sets the stage for children whose parents are prosecuted to be held in indefinite detention with their parents while the family goes through immigration proceedings.

Among many other issues, that raises the question of where these families will be held as they await court hearings.

Family detention centers run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have a current capacity of 3,335 beds, according to the latest federal budget allocations. But on average, 420 parents and kids are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in family groups each day, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by NBC News.

At that rate, the family detention centers will be full within eight days — and an unknown number of those beds are already occupied.