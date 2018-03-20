Court Rejects Bid to Deny Driver's Licenses to Dreamers

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Arizona's plea to stop issuing drivers licenses to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The plea comes from former Governor Jan Brewer's 2012 executive order to deny licenses to DACA recipients. (Published 40 minutes ago)

