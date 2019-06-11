How to Submit a Question for the 1st 2020 Presidential Debate - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Decision 2020

Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

How to Submit a Question for the 1st 2020 Presidential Debate

The debate will air live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo and streamed online free on this website on June 26 and 27

Published 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    2020 Democratic Primary Presidential Debate to be Held

    The first presidential primary debate will be held in Miami in June. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

    Have a burning question you'd like to ask of the Democratic presidential candidates at their first debate this month? This is your chance to get it to them.

    NBC News is collecting questions for the first 2020 primary debate, being held June 26 and 27 in Miami. Submit your question below and one of the five debate moderators may ask it live during the debate.

     

    The debate will air live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo and streamed online free on this website, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the NBC News mobile app and OTT apps, in addition to Telemundo's digital platforms.

    Here's everything you need to know about the Democratic primary debates, from how to watch to how candidates will qualify.

    Who’s Running for President in 2020?

    The race for the 2020 presidential election is underway, and the field of Democratic candidates is already packed and still growing. Those who have filed paperwork or announced presidential bids include a vice president, senators, House members and, so far, at least two mayors. As for the GOP, a single Republican has announced his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the party nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who ran for vice president (and lost) in 2016 on the Libertarian party ticket.

    Click to learn more

    Updated May 14, 2019
    Credit: Jo Bruni, Emma Barnett, Asher Klein, Dan Macht, Kelly Zegers / NBC;  Photos: Getty Images

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us