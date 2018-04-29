Migrant Caravan Reaches Southern US Border, Prepares to Cross

The group hopes to seek political asylum, and President Trump has been sharply critical of them. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports from the border.

About 300 Central Americans in a caravan of asylum seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego have left a cross-border rally as they prepare to turn themselves into U.S. authorities.

The migrants, who traveled in five old school buses, planned to eat lunch Sunday before making a roughly 15-minute walk to San Diego's San Ysidro border crossing, the nation's busiest. Many are fleeing violence in their home countries and will ask the U.S. for asylum.

They reached the border last Tuesday and have been sleeping in tents and attending legal seminars given by volunteer attorneys.

Many of the migrants traveled with their families and on Sunday morning, four couples in the group were married in a ceremony at the border.

The arrival marked the end of a monthlong journey by foot, freight train and bus. As the migrants prepared to cross Sunday, some supporters climbed the wall separating San Diego and Tijuana to sit or wave signs under the watchful eyes of U.S. Border Patrol agents.





President Donald Trump has called the caravan dangerous and tweeted last week that he has issued orders to "not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country." Trump and members of his Cabinet have been tracking the caravan, calling it a threat to the U.S. since it started March 25 in the Mexican city of Tapachula, near the Guatemala border. They have promised a stern, swift response.

On the U.S. side of the border, dozens of people marched to Border Field State Park to greet the families.

Claudia Treminio came to the United States when she was 12 to escape the violence in El Salvador.

“I connect with them in that way, the way that I've gone through that journey that they embarked on,” she said. “I'm happy to see that they are here. They're safe, I'm also saddened to see them on the other side and still see them fighting for their dreams.”

Several Border Patrol agents were are the park to keep an eye on the crowd.

Caravans like these are a common method to bring attention to asylum seekers. This one has garnered more attention because Trump used the caravan as a justification for the border wall.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the caravan "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system" and said he may assign additional judges to handle cases involving the caravan. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen warned that any person trying to cross into the U.S. who makes false claims will be subject to criminal prosecution.

Many Central American asylum seekers say they face death threats by criminal gangs in their homelands.

A group of demonstrators marched from Balboa Park to Chicano Park on Saturday to show solidarity with the migrants, who are fleeing violence in Central America.

"The President wants to send the Guard to the border, however, this is not an invasion," Claudia Treminio, a Salvadorean refugee who now lives in the Los Angeles area, said.

"I am here to welcome them with love," Treminio added.

U.S. immigration lawyers are telling the asylum-seekers that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They say they want to prepare them for the worst possible outcome.

"We are the bearers of horrible news," Los Angeles lawyer Nora Phillips said during a break from legal workshops for the migrants at three Tijuana locations where about 20 lawyers gave free information and advice. "That's what good attorneys are for."

Any asylum seekers making false claims to U.S. authorities could be prosecuted as could anyone who assists or coaches immigrants on making false claims, Nielsen said. Administration officials and their allies claim asylum fraud is growing and that many who seek it are coached on how to do so.

Asylum-seekers are typically held up to three days at the border and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. If they pass an asylum officer's initial screening, they may be detained or released into the U.S. with ankle monitors.



The San Ysidro crossing, which admits about 75,000 people a day into the country, may be unable to take asylum-seekers if it faces too many at once, forcing people to wait in Mexico until it has more room, according to Pete Flores, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's San Diego field office director. Flores said earlier this month that the port can hold about 300 people temporarily.

The Border Patrol said, "several groups" of people in the caravan have entered the country illegally since Friday by climbing a dilapidated metal fence. It didn't say how many people.

Since Congress failed to agree on a broad immigration package in February, administration officials have made it a legislative priority to end what they call "legal loopholes" and "catch-and-release" policies that allow asylum-seekers to be released from custody while their claims wind through the courts in cases that can last for a year.

The lawyers who went to Tijuana denied coaching any of the roughly 400 people in the caravan who recently arrived in Tijuana, camping out in shelters near some of the city's seedier bars and bordellos.

Some migrants received one-on-one counseling to assess the merits of their cases and groups of the migrants with their children playing nearby were told how asylum works in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.