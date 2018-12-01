George H.W. Bush Remembered as Humble American Patriot

The nation's 41st President George H.W. Bush, who on June 12 became the first former U.S. president to turn 94, died today. (Published 2 hours ago)

After former President George H.W. Bush died Friday night, he was remembered as a humble patriot and man of character by other presidents, including his son, and others in the political world.

"George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for," said former President George W. Bush, who served in the Oval Office eight years after his father, in a statement. "The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

President George H.W. Bush: Through the Years in Photos

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump said they join the nation in mourning Trump's inspiring and faithful predecessor, according to a statement released early in the morning in Argentina, where they are attending the G-20 summit.

"President Bush guided our Nation, and the world, to a peaceful and victorious conclusion of the Cold War," they said. "As President, he set the stage for the decades of prosperity that have followed. And through all that he accomplished, he remained humble, following the quiet call to service that gave him a clear sense of direction."

In Memoriam: Former President George HW Bush Dies at 94

Former President Barack Obama had visited with Bush in Houston earlier in the week, and he and Michelle Obama called Bush a "patriot and humble servant" of his country with "a legacy of service that may never be matched" in a statement released shortly after his death.

"George H.W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. And he did tremendous good along the journey," they said, citing his role in bringing the Cold War to an end, saving Kuwait from Saddam Hussein and legislative achievements.

Many others, from former Vice President Dan Quayle to senators and beyond, joined in remembering Bush.