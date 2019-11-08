John Bolton's Lawyer Says He Has New 'Relevant' Information on Ukraine - NBC New York
John Bolton's Lawyer Says He Has New 'Relevant' Information on Ukraine

Bolton's lawyer made the disclosure in a letter explaining why the former national security adviser says he needs a court order to be able to testify

Published 24 minutes ago

    Win McNamee/Getty Images
    In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton appears at the Center for Strategic and International Studies before delivering remarks in Washington.

    President Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton was "personally involved in many of the events, meetings, and conversations" at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry, "as well as many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed" publicly, his lawyer revealed Friday.

    Bolton attorney Charles Cooper made the disclosure to the House's general counsel in an effort to explain why his client needs a court order to be able to testify in the impeachment inquiry, NBC News reports.

    Cooper said both Bolton and his deputy, Charles Kupperman, have information concerning "national security and foreign affairs," and Bolton has information that hasn't been touched on publicly to date.

    The former national security adviser did not appear for a scheduled deposition on Thursday because he and his deputy are seeking a judge’s ruling on whether they're bound by the White House's directive not to appear. The White House says the pair have "absolute testimonial immunity," Cooper noted.

