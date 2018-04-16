Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tweaks Trump With Tweet Praising Washington Post's Pulitzer Prize Wins - NBC New York
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tweaks Trump With Tweet Praising Washington Post's Pulitzer Prize Wins

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends the premiere of "The Post " at The Newseum on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaked President Donald Trump via Twitter on Monday, following two Pulitzer Prize wins by the Washington Post, CNBC reported.

    In a tweet, Bezos praised the reporters at the Washington Post for their investigative reporting that led to "Alabama" and "Moscow," referencing the two story topics that landed the journalism prizes -- and embarrassed the president.

    Trump previously endorsed Roy Moore, a former Alabama Senate candidate who was accused of improprieties with underage girls, some of which came to light through the Post's reporting.

