Police Looking For Man They Say Forcibly Touched Three in Brooklyn

Police are looking for a suspect they say is involved in three forcible touching incidents in the Gravesend part of Brooklyn last month.

All three took place around the same short time, from 3:30 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. on June 10th.

In the first incident, the unidentified man approached a 17-year-old girl and touched her private areas over her clothes inside of 605 Avenue Z.

The second incident was just minutes later in front of the same address. At this time, the man approached a 29-year-old and touched her over her clothes.

The third incident occurred at 3:35 p.m., when the suspect forcibly touched a 37-year-old woman in front of 611 Avenue Z.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.