Manhattan

Park Avenue Jeweler Robbed Overnight in $300K Smash-and-Grab: Cops

Police are trying to track down a group of thieves after a smash-and-grab heist at a midtown jewelry store earned them thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, NYPD officials said.

The group shattered the front glass door of Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, leaving a scene of broken glass scattered on the sidewalk outside.

Investigators were still getting a tally of what was taken from the store hours after the burglary, but initial estimates suggest the thieves got away with $300,000 worth of goods.

Officers are looking for a gray Toyota sedan and any surveillance video that may provide a closer look at the brazen suspects.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanNYPDrobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us