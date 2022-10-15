Park Avenue Jeweler Robbed Overnight in $300K Smash-and-Grab: Cops

Police are trying to track down a group of thieves after a smash-and-grab heist at a midtown jewelry store earned them thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, NYPD officials said.

The group shattered the front glass door of Cellini Jewelers on Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, leaving a scene of broken glass scattered on the sidewalk outside.

Investigators were still getting a tally of what was taken from the store hours after the burglary, but initial estimates suggest the thieves got away with $300,000 worth of goods.

Officers are looking for a gray Toyota sedan and any surveillance video that may provide a closer look at the brazen suspects.