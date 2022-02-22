new york state trooper

Off-Duty New York State Trooper Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An off-duty New York state trooper was killed Sunday in a snowmobile crash in upstate Dannemora, state police said.

Joshua Gushlaw, 31, of Plattsburgh, lost control of the snowmobile, veering from trail and hitting several trees, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police responded to the crash around 10 p.m. Sunday. It happened about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from the Lyon Mountain trailhead.

Gushlaw joined the state police in March 2016. He was assigned to Troop B in Plattsburgh, state police said.

Dannemora is in the northeast corner of New York, about 30 miles (49 kilometers) northwest of Burlington, Vermont and about 55 miles (88 kilometers) south of Montreal.

