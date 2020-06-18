NYPD: Duo Arrested for Spray Painting St. Patrick's Cathedral During Protests

An 18-year old woman and a 17-year-old girl suspected of spray painting St. Patrick's Cathedral late last month were arrested, the NYPD announced Thursday.

Anaya Diaz, 18 and of Mohegan Lake, New York, and a 17-year-old girl, whose identity has not been disclosed presumably due to her age, were charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti, according to the NYPD.

Attorney information was not immediately available.

Police received reports that on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at about 5:12 p.m., two unknown individuals spray painted graffiti on Saint Patrick's Cathedral located at East 51 Street and 5th Avenue, before fleeing on foot eastbound on East 51 Street, toward Madison Avenue, the NYPD said.

The incident happened as protests against George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis took place across the city.

According to the NY Post, the duo allegedly wrote “F--- F---” in red letters on an exterior wall near Fifth Avenue and 51st Street and on an adjacent wall. The alleged vandals spray painted “BLM” — for Black Lives Matter — as well as “NYPDK” and “No justice no peace”. Additionally, according to the NY Post, one of the stairs was spray-painted with George Floyd's name and "BLM" on the wall.