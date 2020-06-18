Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York City

NYPD: Duo Arrested for Spray Painting St. Patrick's Cathedral During Protests

The incident happened as protests against George Floyd's death took place across the city.

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-year old woman and a 17-year-old girl suspected of spray painting St. Patrick's Cathedral late last month were arrested, the NYPD announced Thursday.

Anaya Diaz, 18 and of Mohegan Lake, New York, and a 17-year-old girl, whose identity has not been disclosed presumably due to her age, were charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti, according to the NYPD.

Attorney information was not immediately available.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

reopening 9 hours ago

‘Here We Go:' NYC Mayor Confirms Phase II Start Monday, Opening Al Fresco, Playgrounds & More

Rikers Island 2 hours ago

Inmate Nabbed After Trying to Escape Notorious Rikers Island: Officials

Police received reports that on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at about 5:12 p.m., two unknown individuals spray painted graffiti on Saint Patrick's Cathedral located at East 51 Street and 5th Avenue, before fleeing on foot eastbound on East 51 Street, toward Madison Avenue, the NYPD said.

The incident happened as protests against George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis took place across the city.

According to the NY Post, the duo allegedly wrote “F--- F---” in red letters on an exterior wall near Fifth Avenue and 51st Street and on an adjacent wall. The alleged vandals spray painted “BLM” — for Black Lives Matter — as well as “NYPDK” and “No justice no peace”. Additionally, according to the NY Post, one of the stairs was spray-painted with George Floyd's name and "BLM" on the wall.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York Cityprotestsvandals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us