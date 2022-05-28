Long Island

NY Town Wants to Strike a Deal. Parking Tickets From the Last 9 Years Are Half Off

Parking violation summonses are 50% off during the month of June

NBC 5 News

A town on Long Island is offering an unusual summer discount: pay off your parking ticket during the month of June and get half off the fine.

The only catch? The parking violation summons must have been issued in the last nine years.

The Town of Smithtown announced this week a special reduction in parking ticket fines between June 1 and June 30.

Tickets up for the one-time offer must have been issued between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Once the clock strikes July 1, all original fines will be reinstated for unpaid summonses.

More information can be found at parkingticketassist.com/smithtown.

