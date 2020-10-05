Crime and Courts

NY Jets Player Reaches Deal With Prosecutors Gun Charge at LaGuardia Aiport

Quinnen Williams admitted to a violation of disorderly conduct to settle criminal gun charges accusing him of carrying a pistol when boarding the flight to New York from Alabama

A New York Jets player has reached a deal with prosecutors downgrading criminal charges he tried to bring a gun on a commercial flight to LaGuardia Airport.

Quinnen Williams admitted to a violation of disorderly conduct on Monday to settle criminal gun charges accusing him of carrying a pistol when boarding the flight to New York from Alabama in March. The plea deal requires him to forfeit the gun and pay a $250 fine.

“As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges,” defense attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement. “This case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of a firearm.”

The 22-year-old Williams was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019 from the University of Alabama.

