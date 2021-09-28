New Jersey

Would-Be Burglar Dies After Getting Stuck in Exhaust Fan at Restaurant, Police Say

Police have not yet identified the man and continue to investigate. 

By David Chang

A would-be burglar died after getting stuck in the exhaust fan of a restaurant in Galloway Township, New Jersey, police said. 

On Monday, shortly before 10 a.m., Galloway Township Police responded to the Two Brothers From Italy Restaurant on 269 W. White Horse Pike for the report of a deceased man. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When they arrived they found the body of an unidentified man. 

Investigators said the man tried to gain entry into the restaurant via a rooftop exhaust fan in an attempt to burglarize the business but became trapped within the fan and was unable to free himself. 

U.S. & World

Congress 19 hours ago

GOP Blocks Bill to Keep Government Going; New Try Ahead

3 hours ago

FBI: 2020 Homicides Up Nearly 30%, Largest 1-Year Jump Ever

Police have not yet identified the man and continue to investigate. 

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGalloway Township
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us