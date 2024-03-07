Many Muslims around the world will begin fasting on Monday to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

This means waking up before dawn to eat, hydrate and pray. Once the sun rises, Muslims abstain from food and drink, including water, until sunset. They repeat the grueling routine every day for a month.

Here's what to know about Islam's holiest month and how it's observed:

When is Ramadan 2024?

This year, Ramadan will begin in the evening on Sunday, March 10, and end on Tuesday, April 9.

The start of Ramadan is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins with the sighting of the crescent moon by local religious authorities and astronomers, and can sometimes vary from country to country. It also means the month begins a week and a half earlier each year, cycling through the seasons, including the long days of hot summers.

More than 1.8 billion Muslims, who account for around a quarter of the world’s population, are expected to observe Ramadan.

What is Ramadan and why do Muslims fast?

Ramadan commemorates the Quran first being revealed to the Prophet Muhammad more than 1,400 years ago, a sacred moment honored through fasting and abstinence between sunrise and sunset.

For the next 30 days, Muslims will refrain from eating or drinking anything — even the tiniest sip of water — from sunrise to sunset. Many will strictly observe prayers, read the Quran and donate to charity as they seek to draw closer to God. Family and friends will gather for joyful nightly feasts.

Why do Muslims fast for Ramadan?

Fasting is meant to bring worshippers closer to God through steady remembrance, reflection and sacrifice. Daily fasting, combined with five daily prayers and extended evening prayers, challenges worshippers to focus on their actions, deeds and thoughts, rather than on material desires and instant gratification.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and is a requirement for all Muslims to show self-control and deeper spirituality during Ramadan. Those observing the fast must refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual intercourse from sunrise to sunset. They are also encouraged to refrain from cursing, fighting, gossip or road rage throughout the holy month.

Ramadan is also a month of gratitude. By abstaining during the day, the faithful are reminded of those less fortunate. Each night during Ramadan, mosques and aid organizations set up tents and tables to serve free evening meals for the poor.

Eating or drinking in public during the day is generally frowned upon in Muslim-majority countries. In some, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it can be punished by fines or imprisonment. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi — which has large populations of Western expatriates — restaurants use curtains to conceal customers who eat during the day.

Can Muslims be exempt from fasting?

Children, the elderly and those who are sick are exempt, as well as women who are pregnant, nursing or menstruating. Travelers, including athletes taking part in tournaments away from home, are also exempt from fasting.

Muslims living in countries with excessively long daylight hours are advised by religious scholars to adhere to the fasting times of the nearest Muslim-majority country.

How do Muslims break their fast? Iftars and suhoors, explained

Muslims traditionally break their fast with a sip of water and some dates at sunset. After sunset prayers, friends and family gather for a large feast known as "iftar," where local holiday treats like candies and nuts are consumed. Across the Arab world, apricot juice is an iftar staple. In South Asia and Turkey, yogurt-based drinks are popular.

Just before dawn, Muslims wake up early for a small meal called a “suhoor."

Getty Images Muslim Ramadan iftar dinner of dates, dolma, kebab, flatbread, pide, borek, sweets and salad.

How do you say 'happy Ramadan' and what are some Ramadan traditions?

Once the start of the holy month is declared, Muslims share holiday greetings such as "Ramadan Mubarak," or "blessed Ramadan," via text messages, calls and emails to family and friends.

Another hallmark of Ramadan is nightly prayer at the mosque among Sunni Muslims called "taraweeh."

Egyptians follow the tradition of the "fanoos," a Ramadan lantern that is often the centerpiece at an iftar table or seen hanging in shop windows and from balconies.

Increasingly common are Ramadan tents in five-star hotels that offer lavish and pricey meals throughout the evening. While Ramadan is a boon for retailers in the Middle East and South Asia, critics say the holy month is increasingly becoming commercialized.

How do Muslims mark the end of Ramadan?

For Muslims all over the world, June 15 marks Eid al-Fitr, the holiday at the end of Ramadan’s month of fasting. It brings festivals, food, gifts and prayers.

The end of Ramadan is marked by intense worship as Muslims ask to have their prayers answered during "Laylat al-Qadr" or "the Night of Destiny." Muslims believe that on this occasion, which is usually observed on the 27th day of Ramadan, God sent the Angel Gabriel to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed the first verses of the Quran.

After the final day of fasting and the last day of intense prayers, the end of Ramadan is marked with a festive three-day holiday called "Eid al-Fitr," in which children are often given new clothes, gifts and cash.

Muslims attend early morning Eid prayers the day after Ramadan. Families typically spend the day at parks, eating in the sunshine for the first time in a month.