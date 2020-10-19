NJ Sees Fall Surge in COVID-19 Cases; Ocean Co. Hard-Hit

New Jersey is starting to see a fall surge of the new coronavirus, with new diagnoses rising to more than 1,000 per day.

Monday, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy said the state reported 1,192 new cases. That follows another 1,000-plus diagnoses reported Sunday.

The last time new cases were consistently that high was in May.

Murphy is holding a live press conference right now. Murphy recently increased his weekly press conferences from one to two.

Five counties had more than 100 new cases reported, Murphy said Monday, with Ocean County reporting the most new cases.

Hospitalizations in the state are ticking up too, though the remain far below the levels seen in the first wave of the pandemic. On Monday, Murphy said, 758 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

"While these numbers are a far cry from where they were in the spring, they are also significantly higher than where we were most of the summer and until just a few weeks ago," Murphy said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.