Florida

Runaway kangaroo found hopping around in Florida apartment complex

Residents with experience in exotic animal care can legally obtain permits to own kangaroos, which are classified as Class II wildlife, according to Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A kangaroo on the loose was caught by police after getting stuck in an apartment complex in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from a person claiming to have seen a Kangaroo hopping around their apartment complex in north Tampa, Telemundo Tampa reported.

"911 do you need police, fire, or medical," the dispatcher asked.

“I guess police. There’s a kangaroo in my uh apartment complex,” the caller replied.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Once at the scene, officers spotted the fugitive kangaroo in the apartment's pool area and caught it shortly after.

A video posted by HCSO on YouTube shows officers luring the kangaroo as a police helicopter watched from above.

U.S. & World

TikTok 16 mins ago

Woman orders a $275 ashtray, receives a can of tuna instead

usher 2 hours ago

How much will Usher make performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Officers said the kangaroo had escaped earlier from its owner's home but it was later returned after HCSO’s Agriculture Unit verified proper registrations for ownership.

Residents with experience in exotic animal care can legally obtain permits to own kangaroos, which are classified as Class II wildlife, according to Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us