VIDEO: Police Shoot and Kill Man Who Went on Backhoe Rampage in NJ

New bodycam, cellphone and surveillance videos show the moments a man used a backhoe to damage homes and vehicles, including an occupied sedan, an ambulance and two police SUVs, before he was shot and killed by a police officer in New Jersey.

On December 18, 2021, around 5 a.m., police responded to West Park Drive in Vineland, New Jersey, for a report of a man who was erratically operating a construction backhoe.

When they arrived they spotted the man, identified as Joshua Gonzalez, 20, of Millville, running over vehicles and property while operating the backhoe. Investigators said police tried to stop Gonzalez as he damaged several homes, three police cars, an ambulance and an occupied civilian vehicle.

After trying to stop Gonzalez for 30 minutes, one of the officers pulled out his weapon and opened fire, shooting Gonzalez. Police medics rendered aid to Gonzalez who was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m. that morning.

Three Vineland police officers suffered minor injuries during the incident. They were treated at the hospital and later released.

On Thursday, the New Jersey Office of Attorney General released body cam footage of the incident as well as cellphone video and surveillance video from nearby homes. You can view the unedited videos here or the edited videos in the video embedded at the top of the article.

The NJ Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate the incident.