Victim shot multiple times by masked men during armed robbery in Bridgeport: police

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times by two masked men who robbed him in Bridgeport Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to th 100 block of Wheeler Avenue around 8:20 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshots.

According to police, the man was the target of an armed robbery by two masked men who walked up to him and attempted to rob him. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times, police said.

The pair took off on foot and got into a light-colored 4-door sedan that was parked in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where is he listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective David Garcia at (203) 581-5233 or call the Tip Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

