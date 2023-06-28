Tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during Monday's severe storms.

A brief EF0 tornado packing 65 mph winds touched down just before 3 p.m. Monday in Martins Creek in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service announced.

That twister -- determined to be weak -- was around 60 yards wide and covered 3.37 miles before coming to an end across the Delaware River in Belvidere in Warren County, New Jersey, the weather service said.

The tornado struck as that area was under a tornado warning Monday afternoon.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Tornado Warning including Belvidere NJ, Martins Creek PA and Portland PA until 3:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/oIwsY4yqNe — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 26, 2023

Damage was limited to wheat fields and some broken branches, surveyors found.

Another twister struck in Bernardsville, Somerset County, on June 26, 2023. However, the National Weather Service didn't immediately have details about that tornado.

Be weather aware

Be sure to have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded so you can get weather alerts sent to your device.

Should you be in the path of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in a basement of interior room with no windows until the threat passes.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.