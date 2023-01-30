Elon Musk

Tesla Car Battery ‘Spontaneously' Catches Fire on Calif. Freeway, Requiring 6,000 Gallons of Water to Put Out

No injuries were reported. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously stated only 0.01% of Teslas have ever caught fire.

Sacramento firefighters respond to a fire after a Tesla car battery "spontaneously" burst into flames
Sacramento Metro Fire District

A Tesla car battery "spontaneously" burst into flames on a California freeway Saturday, and firefighters needed 6,000 gallons of water to put it out.

The Metro Fire Department said in a series of tweets that "nothing unusual" had occurred before the Tesla Model S became "engulfed in flames," but the agency said the car's battery cells "continued to combust" while the fire was being extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

