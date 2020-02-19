SWAT Team Ends Standoff in Hartford

A standoff has ended after Hartford police responded to a possible assault and abduction involving a firearm Tuesday night.

According to police, a child reported that his mother was assaulted and her boyfriend had a firearm pointed at her before the suspect left the home on foot just before 10:30 p.m.

Patrol officers searched the area and the investigation led them back to her home address. When they arrived, officers saw a male and female in her apartment from the outside and attempted to contact them but were met with negative results.

The remaining occupied apartments in the building were evacuated as a safety precaution. After many attempts to contact the occupants via telephone and public address system, ERT members began to make entry into the building.

At 2:44a.m., the suspect and female victim exited the apartment along with a third party.

There were no obvious signs of injury on any of the three occupants.

Members of the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Hostage Negotiations Team responded to assist members of patrol and the Major Crimes Division.

The investigation is ongoing.