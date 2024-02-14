At least 10 people were struck by gunfire after shots rang out near Kansas City's Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade and rally, according to fire officials.

According to the latest updates from fire officials, one person was killed and three others are in critical condition after the shooting, which occurred near the scene of the Chiefs' rally near Union Station.

That celebration had just wrapped up when gunfire erupted near a parking garage to the west of the station, leaving paradegoers scrambling for cover.

Officials with the fire department say at least 10 people were hit by gunfire. One person was pronounced dead, with three others listed in critical condition.

Five additional victims suffered serious injuries, and a 10th victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

Two armed suspects were taken into custody, according to Kansas City police.

Officers coordinated to evacuate individuals from the area and from inside Union Station following the shooting. Multiple calls went out on loudspeakers asking paradegoers to leave the area, according to NBC News.

In a later update, officials said that officers were working to clear Union Station, and that those inside were being slowly led outside from the building.

