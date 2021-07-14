marijuana

Seeking End of Federal Marijuana Ban, Senate Democrats to Share Draft Bill Wednesday

Across the country, 18 states have already legalized pot for recreational use

Senate Democrats, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, plan to reveal a draft bill Wednesday to end the federal prohibition on marijuana — a move that comes as 18 states have already legalized pot for recreational use.

"The Senate has to catch up with the American people," Schumer said.

President Joe Biden supports decriminalizing marijuana on the federal level and expunging convictions, as well as rescheduling it as a Schedule II drug so it can be more easily studied, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in April. Biden supports leaving decisions about legalizing recreational pot to the states, she said.

The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act, expunge federal convictions for nonviolent marijuana offenses and establish a way to tax marijuana.

Many states that are legalizing marijuana have plans to help communities hurt by the war on drugs and create a legal weed industry reflective of those communities. But there needs to be more than "magical thinking" from regulators to get those businesses started, says Smoke Wallin, a board member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

