Possible explosive device found in Connecticut

Police detonated some type of explosive device that was found on a sidewalk in Meriden Friday morning.

A person walking on Cook Avenue called police after noticing the device, according to officials.

Police shut down the area near Hanover Street and Randolph Avenue while they investigated. People in the area were told to shelter in place.

Meriden police said the state police bomb squad was activated and responded to the scene.

Police safely detonated the device around 12 p.m.

Roads in the area have since reopened.

