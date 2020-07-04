Fairfield

Police Seek Help From Public After Fatal Hit-And-Run in Fairfield

Fairfield police cruiser
Police are looking for your help finding the person responsible for hitting a pedestrian and fleeing in Fairfield.

The incident occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. in the area of 2000 Redding Road, according to police.

The pedestrian who was hit was 32-year-old Marileidy Morel Araujo of Matamoras, Pennsylvania who was visiting family in the area, police said.

A dark green Jeep Wrangler with the top off and doors on with a large American flag flying from the back of the car was seen fleeing the scene. Police said there is damage to the front right of the car and a clear marker lens from the car was recovered at the scene.

The car was last seen traveling northbound on Redding Road at a high speed, according to police.

Police are asking residents with surveillance cameras in the area to review their footage.

There have already been hundreds of leads, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield Police Sergeant Mike Paris at 203-254-4862. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637) or by going to www.fpdct.com/tips.

