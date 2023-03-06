Waterbury

Man in Critical Condition After Early Morning Shooting in Waterbury, Conn.

A man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in Waterbury on Monday.

Officers were called to Burton Street around 5:06 a.m. after getting a report of a shooting with a gunshot victim.

The person who was shot, identified by police as a 21-year-old male, was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital.

Authorities said he is in critical condition at this time.

A police investigation is underway in Waterbury on Monday morning.

The investigation is active and ongoing. A crime scene has been found on Burton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

