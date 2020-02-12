Police Investigating After Finding Several Sick, Dying Raccoons in Greenwich

Police are investigating to determine what has caused several raccoons at Greenwich Point in Greenwich to get sick and/or die over the last week and a half.

Police said animal control responded and the distressed animals “were dispatched for humanitarian reasons” and tested for the rabies virus.

Those results are pending, and police said there was no immediate indication the animals suffered from rabies.

Because the animals were all found within a small area, the Greenwich Police Animal Control Section and the Greenwich Health Department will also be testing the dead animals for distemper and parvovirus, which might take several days.

Safety Alert- February 11, 2020The Greenwich Police Animal Control Section officials have responded to several reports... Posted by Greenwich Police on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Police are urging all dog owners to keep dogs on leashes when walking at Greenwich Point and avoid allowing your dog to go near any dead or live wild animals.

If you see a dead, sick or distressed raccoon, do not touch or approach it and instead call the Greenwich Public Safety Communications Center at 203-622-8004.

Dog owners are also urged to make sure that their dog is up to date on rabies, distemper and parvovirus vaccinations.



