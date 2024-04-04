airlines

Pilot of United Airlines jet that slid off taxiway says brakes seemed less effective than usual

The incident that took place in Houston last month was one of several in a string of incidents for United Airlines, causing the company's CEO to issue a statement reassuring passengers.

By The Associated Press

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022.
David Zalubowski/AP (File)

The captain of a United Airlines jet said the brakes seemed less effective than normal and the plane and brake pedals shook violently just before the Boeing 737 Max slid off a taxiway in Houston last month.

According to a preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilots were uncertain about ground conditions as they broke through clouds and saw the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The captain said the runway looked dry, but the co-pilot thought it looked wet. Shortly after the plane touched the runway, the captain disabled the autobrakes, according to the report.

“He did not ‘slow too much initially’ because the runway appeared dry, he wanted to expedite their time on the runway, and because he preferred decelerating gradually for passenger comfort,” the NTSB said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

As the plane neared the end of the runway, the captain tried to steer on to a taxiway while pushing aggressively on the brake pedals, the NTSB said. That is when the plane went off the taxiway.

The plane was heavily damaged — the left main landing gear broke off — when it rolled into a grassy area at 25 mph (40 kph) and hit a concrete structure. None of the passengers or crew members were hurt, the NTSB said.

The preliminary report did not state a reason for the March 8 accident. The NTSB often takes a year or more to reach conclusions.

U.S. & World

South Africa 2 hours ago

South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

Mississippi 3 hours ago

Mom turns in sons accused of shooting at Mississippi police officer: ‘I don't play no games'

The accident was among a string of incidents involving United planes that led the chief executive to reassure passengers about the safety of his airline.

A United Airlines plane ran off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

airlines
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us