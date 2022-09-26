Pictures: Florida Braces for Hurricane Ian as Storm Makes Landfall in Cuba

Residents of Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing for
Hurricane Ian as it sweeps over western Cuba, days after Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Ian made landfall on Cuba Tuesday morning as a category 3 storm.
Ian sparked mandatory evacuation orders for parts of Florida on Monday,
including Tampa residents, as the storm is expected to approach the Sunshine State as a Category 4 hurricane by midweek.
A sign reading “Ian Not Welcome Here” is seen in Pinellas County where Hurricane Ian is projected to impact the Florida Gulf Coast in Largo, Florida, Sept. 26, 2022.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
A house is boarded up ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Indian Shores, 25 miles west of Tampa, Florida, Sept. 26, 2022.
Getty Images
A man boards up his home in Indian Rocks Beach, Pinellas County, Florida, as the government prepares for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian that is headed for the Florida Gulf Coast, Sept. 26, 2022.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
Storm clouds are seen as Hurricane Ian approaches in St. Petersburg, Florida, Sept. 26, 2022.
Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images
A shopper attempts to find water amid emptied shelves in Kissimmee, Florida, Sept. 26, 2022. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 on Tuesday, and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall along Florida’s west coast later in the week.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Shelves in the bread aisle are emptied out as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, Sept. 26, 2022, in St Petersburg, Florida. Ian is projected to make its closest pass to the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, with current tracking putting the center 25 miles west of the coastline and northern bound along the Atlantic seaboard.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
A man takes a picture at the Malecon in Havana on Sept. 27, 2022, as Hurricane Ian sweeps over Cuba. Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba Tuesday morning, with the storm prompting mass evacuations and fears it will bring widespread destruction as it heads for Florida.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
A Cuban family transport personal belongings to a safe place in Havana, Cuba, Sept. 26, 2022, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian. Cuba declared an emergency alert in its six most western provinces as fast-approaching Hurricane Ian was moving northwest towards Cuba and the Cayman Islands with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour.
Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images
A man carries a sack of food in Batabano, Cuba, Sept. 26, 2022, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
Barbara Schueler fills sandbags in a vacant lot in preparation for Hurricane Ian in St. Pete Beach, Florida, Sept. 26, 2022.
NOAA
Hurricane Ian approaches western Cuba late Monday morning, Sept. 26, 2022. The storm is expected to strengthen into a category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Cristobal Reyes/Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images
A Publix store in the Metrowest was nearly sold out of water, Sept. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Florida, as residents ready themselves ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images
Shoppers wait in line outside a retail warehouse as people rush to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, in Kissimmee, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022.
Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images
Shoppers join a line stretching beyond the parking lot outside a retail warehouse as people rush to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, in Kissimmee, Florida, Sept. 25, 2022.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
People pull small boats out of Havana Bay in Havana, Sept. 26, 2022, as Cuba is expected to bear the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to sweep near or on western Cuba by Monday night.
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
People pull small boats out of Havana Bay in Havana, Sept. 26, 2022, as Cuba is expected to bear the brunt of Hurricane Ian.