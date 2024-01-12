Photos: Winter storm slams northern US

A massive
winter storm swept across the northern United States on Friday, with blinding snow in some places, freezing rain in others, and whipping winds and bitter cold temperatures across several states.
The massive storm continues
a week of strong winter weather for much of the U.S. that has led to deadly avalanches and treacherous ice-covered roads.
Early rush hour traffic is seen along Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield, Mich., shortly after the start of a winter storm Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. A massive winter storm swept the northern U.S. on Friday, with blinding snow in some places, freezing rain in others, and bitter cold temperatures and whipping winds across several states. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)
Snow blows across 260th street at the Interstate 29 overpass in Salix, Iowa, during a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Sculptures of Korean War soldiers are seen in the blowing snow in Salix, Iowa, during a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The Sculptures are part of a Creative Steel custom art display at Port Neal Welding Company(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Snow blows and drifts over County Road K22 near Merrill, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.
Snow falls on the Crown Fountain in Millennium Park during a winter storm, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
A snow plow cleans the road as a winter storm arrives in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A sign is posted along snow-covered County Road K22 near Merrill, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Snow blows and drifts over County Road K22 near Merrill, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
An Embraer E175LR passengers aircraft of American Eagles airlines (C) taxxing before take-off to Pittsburg is seen at La Guardia Airport on January 9, 2024.
People push a car out of a snowbank as a winter storm arrives Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in West Allis, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Rebecca Zimmerman moves along Harlem Avenue on her way to work in Oak Park from Forest Park as a winter storm hits the Chicago area with heavy snow and near-blizzard conditions, Jan. 12, 2024. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Snow blows and drifts over County Road K22 near Merrill, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Graphic designer Emily Brewer shovels out her driveway in order to drive to work in Sioux City, Iowa, early on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)