Photos: 2022 Kentucky Derby Hats and Outfits

As the 2022 Kentucky Derby kicks off at Churchill Downs, there's one other aspect of the event that audiences look forward to besides the horses — the eye-popping outfits and hats of the fans. Here's a look at some of the most decorative pieces that the attendees wore.

9 photos
1/9
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
A spectator walks to the grandstand prior to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.
2/9
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
A race fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
3/9
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
A man walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
4/9
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
A race fan poses in front of a wall of roses before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisvill
5/9
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Brittany McKewn, of Asheville, NC, wears a hat shaped like a rose before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
6/9
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Two women pose for a picture in front of a mural before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
7/9
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
8/9
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A man walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
9/9
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A fan walks to the grandstand before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.

This article tagged under:

2022 Kentucky Derby

