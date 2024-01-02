Trending news

Party like it's 1996. Why your 2024 calendar is a massive '90s throwback

2024's calendar lines up perfectly with 1996 -- and the internet is loving it

By Alexandria Fisher

There's no better time to bring out your old Jonathan Taylor Thomas calendar from 1996 than right now.

That's because 2024's calendar lines up perfectly with 1996 -- and the internet is loving it.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The year 2024 began on a Monday, just like 1996. Both are leap years, making this calendar matchup particularly interesting.

Just like 1996, 2024 is an Olympic year and a presidential election year.

But 1996 won't be the only calendar to match 2024, according to Time and Date.

U.S. & World

sports 47 mins ago

Littler, 16, reaches final of World Darts Championship in one of the sport's most unlikely stories

Jeffrey Epstein 58 mins ago

Names in Jeffrey Epstein court documents to be unsealed in New York on Wednesday

Others include: 1940, 1968, 2052, 2080, 2120.

A leap year occurs when one day is added to the calendar every four years.

This article tagged under:

Trending news
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us