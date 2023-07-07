Overhead wire issues in NJ slowing Amtrak trains, stopping NJ Transit trains

For the second-straight day, commuters in New Jersey are dealing with Amtrak and NJ Transit overhead wire issues that are slowing or stopping service.
After 6 a.m., NJ Transit announced that all trains on its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast were suspended due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. The transit agency is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes on buses and PATH trains.
For Amtrak riders in New Jersey delays were the problem. The rail service said around 6:45 a.m. that all trains between Metropark and Newark were being delayed due to overhead power issues.
The delays continued around 88:25 a.m., even for Acela service.
In Pennsylvania, Keystone line trains were originating the Philadelphia.
No word yet on when the overhead wire problems will be resolved and trains can start moving again.
It took hours on Thursday morning to get trains moving on schedule again.
