amtrak

Overhead wire issues in NJ slowing Amtrak trains, stopping NJ Transit trains

Dealing with an Amtrak slowdown and NJ Transit stoppage during the Friday morning commute

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the second-straight day, commuters in New Jersey are dealing with Amtrak and NJ Transit overhead wire issues that are slowing or stopping service.

After 6 a.m., NJ Transit announced that all trains on its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast were suspended due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. The transit agency is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes on buses and PATH trains.

For Amtrak riders in New Jersey delays were the problem. The rail service said around 6:45 a.m. that all trains between Metropark and Newark were being delayed due to overhead power issues.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The delays continued around 88:25 a.m., even for Acela service.

U.S. & World

Lake Tahoe

Foot fondler on the loose in Lake Tahoe area, officials warn

Spain

Thousands take part in first running of the bulls in Spain's San Fermin festival

In Pennsylvania, Keystone line trains were originating the Philadelphia.

No word yet on when the overhead wire problems will be resolved and trains can start moving again.

It took hours on Thursday morning to get trains moving on schedule again.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

amtrakNew JerseytransportationNJ Transitfirst alert traffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us