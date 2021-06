A 33-year-old New York man has died after a crash on Interstate 91 in North Haven Wednesday night.

State police said Gabriel Ramos, 33, of Carmel, New York, was driving a Kawasaki 999, hit the guardrail near exit 9 just after 10 p.m. and was thrown from the vehicle.

Ramos was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died, according to state police.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Trooper McCue at 203-393-4200.