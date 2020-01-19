Meet the One-Armed Golfer Who Made a Hole-in-One at a PGA Tour Event

For any golfer, regardless of skill level, a hole-in-one is a thrilling moment. To get one on any course is a fantastic feat. But to get one on a course set up to challenge PGA Tour pros, the best players on the planet, is incredible.

And that's if you have two arms.

During Thursday's opening round of the American Express in La Quinta, Laurent Hurtubise lined up a 6-iron from 151 yards on the par-3, 4th hole at the PGA West Stadium Course and hit the shot of a lifetime.

Inspirational. ❤️



Laurent Hurtubise was born with one arm and started playing golf at age 11.



On Thursday, he made an ace at @theamexgolf. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Rpa8FhpyD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2020

When you do that, things tend to change a little bit. The video went viral and he became an instant celebrity on the golf course. NBC 7's Derek Togerson spoke with Laurent about his shot and what he hopes it can lead to in the future.

One-Armed Golfer Who Made a Hole-in-One at a PGA Tour Event Laurent Hurtubise made an ace at the PGA Tour's American Express in La Quinta. That's a pretty cool feat. But what's even more amazing is he was born with just one arm. I got to talk to him at the event. I you're looking for a little inspiration, watch the shot, then listen to him explain how it's changed his life and how he wants to use it to improve the lives of others:https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1217998738221862917 Posted by Derek Togerson NBC 7 San Diego on Sunday, January 19, 2020

Laurent, by the way, picked up golf at the age of 11 because his brother was playing the game. He also grew up playing hockey and baseball ... where he was a one-handed catcher who took pride in throwing out baserunners that thought they had a chance to steal on him.