Meet the NYC millennials behind the world's first psychedelic social club

At first glance, it appears to be a modest brick-and-mortar shop with a quirky Cheshire cat, an eclectic variety of science-based books and hanging greenery in the window, but this space is potentially the foundation of something new to the previously underground world of psychedelics.

Nestled in midtown Manhattan, the Psychedelic Assembly is a combination of a library, social club, barista, art exhibit, performance venue and 'we work' space -- all focusing on psychedelic culture and drug safety. NBC New York's Linda Gaudino takes you inside the world's first-ever psychedelic athenæum.

The Psychedelic Athenæum is part library, part museum, part performance venue and part social club for New Yorkers to congregate within an official physical space utterly dedicated to psychoactive substances.

Kat Lakey, Suzy Baker and Abby Lyall are the founders of The Psychedelic Assembly that brought this hub to life in February. An athenæum, derived from ancient Greece, is a place where like-minded artists and scholars convened to express concepts, studies and literature.

There are less than a dozen athenæums left in the United States with this Manhattan addition being the newest and first-ever surrounding psychedelic culture.

"We believe that by bringing people together to integrate these profound experiences through art, through education, through community, that it provides a more holistic experience for one who is using psychedelics," co-founder and COO Suzy Baker told NBC New York

As hallucinogens continue towards legalization, Baker noted the importance of having an accessible safe space for first-time and longtime users to talk out conscious-altering experiences.

One of the sponsors of the athenæum is Dance Safe, a nonprofit that specializes in drug education and political advocacy, that provides free substance safety information cards, pamphlets and even fentanyl test strips.

Abby Lyall, co-founder and CFO, assisted in co-writing the bill that was introduced in January by the N.Y. state Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes to legalize the adult possession and use of plant and fungus-based hallucinogens DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, psilocybin and psilocin.

Ayahuasca in the Amazon

The Psychedelic Assembly was the brainchild of Lakey and Baker after their expedition researching traditional plant medicine in the Madre de Dios region of Peru. Lakey, co-founder and CEO, first landed in the rainforest in 2017 and met Baker two years later.

Lakey was immersed with the indigenous Amarakaeri people, while Baker sought personal healing at the Parign Hak, an indigenous-owned ayahuasca center. Ayahuasca is a naturally occurring psychoactive plant found in South America used in social, ceremonial or spiritual settings as medicine by the natives.

"What I realized was that psychedelics could really help people, but the human container is critical. Having human connection and people to listen to and talk to about these experiences afterward is what really helps people heal," said Lakey.

The COVID pandemic in March 2020 quickly forced the two women to evacuate the jungle and part ways. Lakey moved to New York City to join the environmental and drug-policy activism scene where she later met Lyall.

At a demonstration outside of the United Nations, Baker reconnected with Lakey and was introduced to Lyall, a pivotal moment in their relationship in building the psychedelic social club.

In Search of 'the Others'

Just months later after the three came together, a physical space was donated by friend and NYC landlord, Michael Dupler, who believes there is a "growing demand" for those curious about psychedelics.

The group hosted its first speaker-led conference in September 2022 and, due to the overwhelming interest, launched an official membership-funded organization in February of this year.

Robin Lund is a New Yorker of 45 years and currently lives in Midtown East. She is the first person to join the psychedelic athenæum.

"As someone who is new and curious about the world of psychedelics, this is a great place for me, I felt, to start. Can't speak to this, but I am sure psychedelics are all over the city, which makes it a little scarier to say who am I going to speak to. Where is the community where I can feel safe?" Lund told News 4.

Membership dues range from $42 per month to $420 per year with digital options available, but guests are welcome to participate in public events for those looking to join the psychedelic community.